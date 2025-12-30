NT Live Will Host THE FIFTH STEP Screenings For the Dry January Challenge 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Sunday 11 January 2026, special screenings of the critically acclaimed NT Live: The Fifth Step with Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Dunkirk) and Martin Freeman (The Hobbit, The Responder) will take place across the UK and Ireland.

After years in the 12-step programme of Alcoholics Anonymous, James (Freeman) becomes a sponsor to newcomer Luka (Lowden). The pair bond over black coffee, trade stories and build a fragile friendship out of their shared experiences.

This subversively funny play written by David Ireland and directed by Finn Den Hertog was filmed by NT Live from @sohoplace on London's West End. With almost two thirds (64%) of Brits reporting that humour plays an important role in their life, watching National Theatre Live's The Fifth Step is an ideal way to get out, have fun and have a laugh as part of the Dry January challenge.

According to Alcohol Change UK research, 17.5 million people in the UK are set to take a month off alcohol in January. The Dry January challenge is all about shifting alcohol from the spotlight and encouraging people to explore new activities to kick off 2026.

Presented by Neal Street Productions, Playful Productions and National Theatre of Scotland in association with Nica Burns, The Fifth Step will be playing in Vue, Odeon, Picturehouse, The Light and other cinemas across the UK and Ireland in January. Audiences can find their nearest screening at TheFifthStep.ntlive.com.