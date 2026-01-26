Watch: 'Set This House On Fire' Music Video From MANIC STREET CREATURE

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at the ‘Set This House On Fire’ music video released for Maimuna Memon’s Manic Street Creature, directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward, running at Kiln Theatre, 5 – 28 March.

The song is written and performed by Maimuna Memon. Videography credit Charlotte Patmore. When you’re the one keeping everything together, how do you stop yourself from falling apart?

Ria is a singer-songwriter. She’s talented. She’s ambitious. And she’s driven - quite literally - all the way from Lancashire to London, to start afresh in Camden Town.

Charting the rise and fall of a rollercoaster relationship, Ria is recording her debut album with her band. But the more the tracks progress, the more music and memory collide…

This soaring piece of gig theatre from Olivier Award winner Maimuna Memon brings a raw and powerful insight into first love, co-dependence and mental health care - but most of all, how music can help us start again.

The critically acclaimed, multi award-winning Manic Street Creature returns to the stage in a new production for a limited run at Kiln Theatre.

Reprising their roles are Rachel Barnes as Heidi, Harley Johnston as Raz and Olivier Award-winner Maimuna Memon as Ria, joined by Sam Beveridge as Finn.

Full creative team includes Kirsty Patrick Ward (Director), Libby Watson (Designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (Lighting Designer), Sound Quiet Time (Sound Designer), Tom Deering (Music Consultant), Pia Ashcroft (Creative Associate), and Anjali Mehra (Movement Director).