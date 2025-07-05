Watch: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Releases 'The Power of Love' Music Video

Watch West End Marty McFly, Caden Brauch, perform in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original film’s release in the US.
Back to the Future The Musical released a new music video for ‘The Power of Love’ performed by current West End Marty McFly, Caden Brauch, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original film’s release in the US. Watch here!
Appearing alongside Caden Brauch are company members Charlotte Coggin, Grace Swaby-Moore, Lauren Dawes, Gracie Caine, Ellis Kirk, Bryan Mottram, Zachkiel Smith and Kofi Aidoo-Appiah.
The music video’s intro also features Cory English, C.J. Borger, Ellis Kirk, Talia Palamathanan, Patricia Wilkins, Liam McHugh, Charlotte Coggin, Aidoo-Appiah, Zachkiel Smith, Connor Lewis, Louis Quinn, Lauren Dawes, Billie Bowman, Grace Swaby-Moore, Gracie Caine, Adam Margilewski, Alexander Day, Ella Beaumont, Helen Gulston, Anna Murray and Bryan Mottram.
Back to the Future The Musical currently stars Caden Brauch as Marty McFly, Cory English as Doctor Emmett Brown, Sarah Goggin as Lorraine Baines, Orlando Gibbs as George McFly, C.J. Borger as Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Alex Runicles as Biff Tannen, Talia Palamathanan as Jennifer Parker, Lee Ormsby as Strickland and alternate Doctor Emmett Brown, Liam McHugh as Dave McFly, Patricia Wilkins as Linda McFly, and Ellis Kirk as alternate Marty McFly. The cast is completed by Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Billie Bowman, Ella Beaumont, Gracie Caine, Charlotte Coggin, Lauren Dawes, Alexander Day, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Anna Murray, Samuel Nicholas, Louis Quinn, Zachkiel Smith and Grace Swaby-Moore.
From Wednesday 13 August stage and screen star Brian Conley and Tik Tok sensation Maddie Grace Jepson will join the production as Doctor Emmett Brown and Lorraine Baines respectively.
Back to the Future The Musical won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. The musical has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre in London and has been seen by 3.8 million people worldwide. The production enters its 5th year in London from 13 September 2025.
Performances also began on Broadway on 30 June 2023, with its final performance on 5 January 2025. The North American tour opened in Cleveland, OH, in June 2024 and is currently running in cities across the US and Canada. In addition to the newly announced German and Royal Caribbean productions, the production is also now open in Japan and will open in Australia later this year.