WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR Announces Charity Partnership With StrongMen

Paul Morrissey, Christopher Wheeler, and Molly Morris, in association with Park Theatre, have announce their charity partner, StrongMen.

Founded by Dan Cross and Efrem Brynin, StrongMen supports men following bereavement. Grief can cause severe emotional and physical health conditions which are often overlooked and even ignored, especially in men.

Efrem Brynin, founder of StrongMen said "We are delighted to be charity partners on Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor at Park Theatre, London. In addition to helping raise awareness of isolation, mental health, and wellbeing through the production, it also enables us to bring our charity to a greater audience. StrongMen support men after bereavement, a subject often too dark for people to contemplate. Through our unique services we hope to change that, and this collaboration represents a great opportunity for us to change that."

Producer, Christopher Wheeler, said: "I am so proud that Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor at Park Theatre this Christmas is partnering with StrongMen to help raise awareness of the important work they do around male mental health. On a personal level, I connect so deeply with their story, ethos, and approach. In a world where there is a lot of darkness StrongMen are doing some incredible work, supporting men across the UK dealing with grief and other mental and emotional challenges."

Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor, opens at the Park Theatre on St Andrew's Day, Wednesday 30th November 2022 and runs until Saturday 31st December 2022.

Writer and Producer, Paul Morrissey said "At the centre of The Wickies is a story of three hardworking, committed and above all 'normal' men in 1900. The situation they found themselves in however, was anything but 'normal'. Isolated on a remote island, absent from loved ones at Christmas with only each other and themselves for company. Like many men across the UK today, the feelings of fear, isolation, and loneliness that James, Thomas and Donald May have felt on that island had perhaps devastating consequences. Had charities like StrongMen existed however, the fate of these keepers may have been different. The safe and supportive space created by StrongMen provides a vitally important opportunity for men today to break from the 'normal' and explore their emotional and mental challenges."

The dramatic landscape of the Flannan Isles serves as the backdrop for the unsolved mystery of three lighthouse keepers who vanished without a trace on 15th December 1900. Today, more than a century later, this unsolved Hebridean legend inspires this haunting tale.

The Producers, who brought the critically acclaimed production of When Darkness Falls to Park Theatre ('Eerie tales told with relish' - The Stage), are excited to be returning to the Finsbury Park venue this Christmas season with a new gripping ghost story.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor is based on the true story of James Ducat, Thomas Marshall, and Donald MacArthur. An original eerie thriller that explores the enduring mystery of the three famous lighthouse keepers.

Directed by Shilpa T-Hyland, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor will star Ewan Stewart (Titanic, Witness for the Prosecution, River City) as James Ducat, Jamie Quinn (BBC's Two Doors Down, The Lieutenant of Inishmore) as Thomas Marshall and Graeme Dalling (Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Let the Right One In) as Donald MacArthur.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor features music by Niall Bailey, set and costume design by Zoe Hurwitz, illusion design by John Bulleid, lighting design by Bethany Gupwell and sound design by Nik Paget-Tomlinson.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor is on sale now, offering a captivating festive treat for those brave enough!