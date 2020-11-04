WHEN DARKNESS FALLS Postponed

The production was due to play a limited season from 25 November to 12 December 2020 at The Union Theatre in London.

Following the Government's announcement on 31 October 2020 of new national restrictions from 5 November 2020, the new spine-chilling ghost story, WHEN DARKNESS FALLS, which was due to play a limited season from 25 November to 12 December 2020 at The Union Theatre in London, will now be postponed. The Box Office will be in touch with ticket holders as soon as possible.

WHEN DARKNESS FALLS is written by James Milton and Paul Morrissey. The production at the Union Theatre was to be directed by Paul Morrissey, with Will Barton playing John Blondel and Alex Phelps The Speaker.

The producers added, "We were so excited to be going back into rehearsals this week for what we know is going to be a truly terrific production. However the safety of the audience, cast and crew are of paramount importance. It's a huge blow, but we will be back as soon as we possibly can."

WHEN DARKNESS FALLS was to be produced at the Union Theatre by Paul Morrissey Ltd, Christopher Wheeler and Molly Morris.

