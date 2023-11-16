Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Video: Watch HADESTOWN West End Cast Members Perform Songs From the Show

Hadestown will open at the Lyric Theatre, London with performances from Saturday 10 February 2024.

Nov. 16, 2023

Hadestown

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, new cast members have been confirmed for the highly anticipated West End premiere of multi award-winning Hadestown which will open at the Lyric Theatre, London with performances from Saturday 10 February 2024.

Watch cast members perform songs from the show at a press event below!

Winner of 8 Tony Awards including ‘Best Musical' and a Grammy Award for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album', Hadestown returns to London five years after its sold-out run at The National Theatre in 2018.

Blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown is one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with over 340 million streams to date.  It won the Grammy Award for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album', topped Billboard's Broadway Cast Recording chart and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart.

The West End cast will include Dónal Finn (Orpheus) known for playing Mat Cauthon in Series 2 of Prime's The Wheel of Time, Grace Hodgett Young (Eurydice) who is currently starring as Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, Grammy Award-winner Zachary James (Hades) who originated the role of Lurch in The Addams Family at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Broadway and the role of Abraham Lincoln in the world premiere of Philip Glass Opera The Perfect American at Teatro Real in Madrid, Musical Theatre actress and singer Melanie La Barrie (Hermes) whose many credits include originating the roles of Mrs. Corry in Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre and Nurse in & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre, and Gloria Onitiri (Persephone) who originated the role of Fairy Godmother in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Princess Desiree in Upstart Crow at the Apollo Theatre and who previously performed in Hadestown at The National Theatre.

Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne, and Allie Daniel will play the Fates and Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short will play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Ryesha Higgs, Miriam Nyarko, and Simon Oskarsson as Swings.

Hadestown features music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell, who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album.  Mitchell then transformed the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, whose theatre credits include Mission Drift (National Theatre) and American Clock (The Old Vic).

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone.  A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

The Hadestown creative team features Obie Award winner and Chita Rivera Award winner David Neumann (choreography), Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), and Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow.

Hadestown is produced in London by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and The National Theatre in association with JAS Theatricals.

Way Down Hadestown

⭐ FIRST LOOK - WAY DOWN Hadestown - THE WEST END CAST OF Hadestown

Here's a first look at the recently announced West End cast of @hadestownuk, performing the fabulous "Way Down Hadestown" at the special press event 🌹 X x x pic.twitter.com/FGhR1Mujk2

— Theatre Fan (@ShaunTossell) November 16, 2023

Wait For Me 

⭐ FIRST LOOK - WAIT FOR ME - THE WEST END CAST OF Hadestown

Here's a first look at the recently announced West End cast of @HadestownUK performing the iconic "Wait For Me" at the special press event 🌹

Enjoy 💖 X x x pic.twitter.com/lz3dAQXJ2f

— Theatre Fan (@ShaunTossell) November 16, 2023

Wedding Song  

The amazing Dónal Finn and Grace Hodgett Young.@HadestownUK is shaping up to be something special. pic.twitter.com/BtiWcLqGAZ

— All That Dazzles (@ATDazzles) November 16, 2023

Our Lady of the Underground

A little tease of @GOnitiri as Persephone in @HadestownUK. Stunning! pic.twitter.com/bfxq710HSS

— All That Dazzles (@ATDazzles) November 16, 2023

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

