Layton Williams Will Extend Run in TITANIQUE in London

Layton Williams will extend his run in the new West End musical Titanique at the Criterion Theatre until 8 June 2025. The show officially opened on 9 January.

Layton, who plays The Iceberg among other roles, will continue to perform alongside fellow original West End cast members, Lauren Drew as Celine Dion, Darren Bennett as Victor Garber / Luigi, Jordan Luke Gage as Cal, Stephen Guarino as Ruth, Rob Houchen as Jack, Kat Ronney as Rose and Charlotte Wakefield as Molly Brown.

On stage background vocalists Adrianne Langley, Madison Swan and Rodney Vubya, as well as offstage understudies Freddie King and Kristina Walz, complete the cast now playing the Criterion Theatre in London's West End until Sunday 8 June 2025.

Layton Williams said: “When the chance came to extend my run in Titanique I immediately took it. I'm having the most iconic time alongside this stellar original West End cast. The energy from audiences has been everything. Y'all have really been showing up and showing out and we're so grateful. It's such a wild, hilarious ride, and I'm buzzing to be able to slay as the Iceberg for another three months.”

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off Broadway's most award-winning splash hit that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love you More – backed by a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos. “Sensational. You won't see anything funnier this year”. (Sunday Mirror)

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical's co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022 where it continues to play.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; and Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; and Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober with casting by Pearson Casting CDG.

Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas' Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance and two Dorian Awards.

The London production of Titanique is co-produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison, Winkler & Smalberg, Diamond Dog Entertainment LLC, Echo Lake Entertainment, Jay Marcus, Sonia Friedman Productions, Willette and Manny Klausner and Lorne Michaels.

