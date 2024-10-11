News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: STARLIGHT EXPRESS at the Troubadour Wembley Park

The musical opened this summer at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and extended booking through to June 2025.

By: Oct. 11, 2024
An all new trailer has been released for the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Starlight Express. The musical opened this summer at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and extended booking through to June 2025.

Check out the trailer below!

The London return of STARLIGHT EXPRESS introduces Jeevan Braich as Rusty, Kayna Montecillo as Pearl, Jade Marvin as Momma McCoy, Al Knott as Greaseball, Eve Humphrey as Dinah and Tom Pigram as Electra. 

The STARLIGHT EXPRESS cast also includes Jamie AddisonJessie AngellOllie AugustinCharles ButcherRenz CardenasCatherine CornwallJamie CruttendenKelly DowningIsaac EdwardsAsher ForthSam GallacherLucy Glover, Pablo Gómez Jones, Scott HaywardLilianna HendyDante HutchinsonLewis KiddHannah KissOscar KongEmily MartinezDeearna McleanMarianthe PanasDavid Peter-BrownHarrison Peterkin, RED, Bethany Rose-LythgoeCharlie RussellGary SheridanJessica VauxJaydon VijnLara Vina UzcatiaSharon Wattis and Ashlyn Weekes

The young actors are Shaniyah AbrahamsCristian ButtaciAlexander BrooksBarnaby HalliwellMimi Soetan and Arabella Stanton.

As a child’s train set magically comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the ‘Starlight Express’. 

Seen by over 20 million people across the world, STARLIGHT EXPRESS is a true theatrical event, fully immersing audiences of all ages inside a world of speed, song and storytelling, as the incredible cast of 40 whizz around and above, performing some of musical theatre’s most beloved songs, including AC/DC, Make Up My Heart, Light at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express. 

STARLIGHT EXPRESS has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, is directed by Luke Sheppard, with set designer Tim HatleyCostume Designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Gareth Owen, video designer Andrzej Goulding, new orchestrations by Matthew Brind with Andrew Lloyd Webber, Musical Supervision by Matthew BrindDavid Wilson,  Musical Direction by Laura Bangay and Casting by Pearson Casting.

With thrilling new choreography by Ashley Nottingham, STARLIGHT EXPRESS also sees the return of Arlene Phillips as creative dramaturg.

The Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is a state-of-the-art cultural destination in Wembley Park, London’s most exciting new neighbourhood, only 12 minutes from central London. The venue is a short 5-minute walk from the tube, moments away from iconic Olympic Way. There are great parking options on site and the theatre is easily accessible via the M25 and M1.




