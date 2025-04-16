Video: Listen to the Title Song from COME FALL IN LOVE- THE DDLJ MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ Musical, the new English musical comedy based on one of the biggest blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, just made its UK premiere at Manchester Opera House, where it runs until Saturday 21 June 2025.

Come Fall in Love â€“ The DDLJ Musical is set in the UK and India and directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of the record-breaking, award-sweeping Hindi-language film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known as DDLJ. DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema, playing continuously in Mumbai since its release in 1995.

Cultures will collide in the stage musical adaptation of the beloved hit romantic-comedy film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, set to the exuberant beat of 18 all-new English songs created for the production.

Watch in this video asÂ Vishal and Sheykhar perform the show's title song in the recording studio!

