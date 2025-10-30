Video: Inside Rehearsal For ACORN ANTIQUES THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new footage has been released from the rehearsal room for ACORN ANTIQUES THE MUSICAL. Check out the video here!

The special fundraising concert of ACORN ANTIQUES THE MUSICAL is returning to the stage for one night at the Shaftesbury Theatre, London, on Sunday 9 November 2025 at 7:30pm. In addition, due to popular demand for the concert on Sunday, 2 November 2025, a second performance at Manchester Opera House has been added on Sunday, 16 November 2025 at 5pm.

Starring in the iconic roles will be Katherine Kingsley as Miss Babs, Gina Beck as Miss Berta, Anna-Jane Casey as Miss Bonnie, Tony Jayawardena as Mr Clifford, Rob Madge as Derek, Harry Hepple as Tony, May Tether as Mimi, Elliot Broadfoot as Hugh, Grace Mouat as Miss Wellbelove, Sally Bankes as Christine, George Crawford as Minchin’s lad, Laura Medforth as Miss Cuff, Steve Elias as Mr Watkins, Samuel Holmes as Mr Furlong, Daniele Coombe as Miss Willoughby, Bradley Judge as Postie and Althea Burey as Lucy Lollipop. Reprising her role is Ria Jones as Mrs Overall.

Come along to Manchesterford, a place full of quaint, old-fashioned shops such as "Acorn Antiques" run by sisters Miss Babs and Miss Berta. They are assisted by business partner Mr Clifford, elderly tea lady Mrs Overall, and two 'pitiful adolescents’. But before long their cosy world faces a threat from developers, who want to turn their high street into a collection of coffee bars and sexy underwear shops. As the plot unfolds, Miss Babs and Miss Berta are faced with financial woes and family secrets, including a lost triplet sister.

The concert will celebrate 10 years of Hope Mill Theatre, with all box office money going towards their Outreach programme, which includes Hope Mill Theatre School, as well as funding a brand-new community space within Hope Mill.