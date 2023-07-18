Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End

The play is now playing at the Gielgud Theatre until 2 September.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

An all new trailer has been released for The National Theatre’s critically acclaimed West End transfer of Lyndsey Turner’s production of The Crucible. Check out the video below!

With set designed by Es Devlin, this contemporary new staging of Arthur Miller’s gripping parable of power and its abuse now playing at the Gielgud Theatre until 2 September. Tickets are available from £20

Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon, HBO; Upright, Foxtel) plays the role of Abigail Williams with Caitlin Fitzgerald (Succession, HBO; Masters of Sex, Showtime) playing the role of Elizabeth Proctor and Brian Gleeson (BAFTA Award-winning Bad Sisters, Apple TV; Peaky Blinders, BBC One) the role of John Proctor.  They are joined by Fisayo Akinade (Heartstopper, Netflix; Romeo & Juliet, National Theatre) as Reverend Hale, Karl Johnson (Under Milk Wood, National Theatre; Mum, BBC) as Giles Corey and Matthew Marsh (Dunkirk, Warner Bros; The Iron Lady, Pathé) as Danforth.

They are joined by David Ahmad, Zoë Aldrich, Stephanie BeattieChristopher Birch, Lucy Brindle, Raphael BushayHenry Everett, Grace Farrell, Nick Fletcher, Chyna-Rose Frederick, Colin HaighNadine Higgin, Miya James, Ebony Jonelle, Gracie McGonigal, Alastair Parker, Tama Phethean, Amy Snudden, Joy Tan, Nia Towle, Tilly Tremayne and Samuel Townsend.

A witch hunt is beginning in Salem. Raised to be seen but not heard, a group of young women suddenly find their words have a terrible power. As a climate of fear spreads through the community, private vendettas fuel public accusations and soon the truth itself is on trial.

Olivier Award-winner Lyndsey Turner (Chimerica) is an Associate of The National Theatre.  Her critically acclaimed production of The Crucible originally ran at The National Theatre in autumn 2022, receiving Olivier Award nominations for ‘Best Revival’ and ‘Best Lighting Design’ by Tim Lutkin earlier this year.  Other credits for The National Theatre include, Under Milk Wood, Top Girls, Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, There is a War and Edgar and Annabel.  Other productions include, A Number at the Old Vic; Far Away, Faith Healer and Fathers and Sons at The Donmar Warehouse; Hamlet at the Barbican; The Treatment and Chimerica at the Almeida (including the West End transfer); and Girls and Boys, Posh and Contractions at the Royal Court.

Tony Award®-winner Es Devlin recent theatre credits include The Motive and the Cue and The Lehman Trilogy.  Other recent work includes, Come Home Again at the Tate Modern and Conference of the Trees at COP26 in Glasgow.  Devlin has also conceived stage sculptures with Beyoncé, The Weekend, U2, Kanye West, Saint Laurent, Dior and the 2021 and 2022 Super Bowl halftime shows as well as Olympic Ceremonies in London and Rio.  Upcoming theatre work includes Dear England at The National Theatre.

Lyndsey Turner and Es Devlin are joined by, costume designer, Catherine Fay; Tony Award®-winning lighting designer, Tim Lutkin. Sound design is by Tingying Dong (content design); and Christopher Shutt (system design). Composer and arranger is Caroline Shaw; and music director and arranger is Osnat Schmool; with casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham. They are joined by associate director, Blythe Stewart; associate set designer, Ellie Wintour; associate lighting designer, Max Narula; fight director, Bret Yount; lead intimacy director, Ita O’Brien for Intimacy On Set; intimacy director, Louise Kempton for Intimacy On Set; voice and dialect coach, Kate Godfrey; dialect coaches, Danièle Lydon and Hazel Holder; assistant music director, Alice Grant and resident director, Sophie Dillon Moniram.

The Crucible in the West End is supported by American Express, The National Theatre’s Preferred Card Partner.






Recommended For You