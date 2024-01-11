Video: First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre

All new production clips have been released from Roald Dahl's The Witches, now playing at The National Theatre in London through January 27.

In the first clip, join Gran and Luke as they retrieve "Helga". In the second clip, Mr. Stringer welcomes the latest guests at the Hotel Magnificent.

Check out the videos below!

About The Witches

Everything you know about witches is wrong. Forget the pointy hats and broomsticks: they’re the most dangerous creatures on earth. And now they’ve come up with their most evil plan yet.

The only thing standing in their way is Luke and his Gran. But he’s ten and she’s got a dodgy heart. Time is short, danger is everywhere, and they’ve got just one chance to stop The Witches from squalloping every stinking little child in England.

The Witches is a rip-roaring musical version of Roald Dahl’s timeless tale, filled with wit, daring and heart. With book and lyrics by Olivier Award-winner Lucy Kirkwood, music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy, and directed by Lyndsey Turner.





