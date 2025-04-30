Video: Christine Allado Performs 'Fly Away' From 'Jo - The Little Women Musical'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new music video from the cast recording of Jo - The Little Women Musical has debuted, featuring Christine Allado as Jo March. Watch the "Fly Away" video now, ahead of the official single release on May 8th. Pre-save here.

Jo - The Little Women Musical is a new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s iconic coming-of-age novel Little Women, with music by Dan Redfeld, book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej. The official studio album will receive a global release on Friday, May 23. It was recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios. The full show will be presented at a future date to be announced as a semi-staged concert in London, directed by JoAnn M. Hunter.

The studio recording features Tony Award winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti (Gypsy) is Marmee March; two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole (42nd Street) is Aunt March; Olivier nominated West End and Broadway star Julian Ovenden (South Pacific), Father; Grammy Award nominated Christine Allado (Hamilton) Jo March; two-time Tony Award® nominee Bob Gunton (Evita), Grandfather; West End star Kelly Mathieson (The Phantom of the Opera), Meg March; TV star Sophie Pollono (Young and the Restless), Amy March; Eleanor Grant (Avatar LIVE), Beth March; Rob Houchen (Titanique), Theodore “Laurie” Laurence; Chris Mann (The Phantom of the Opera), Professor Bhaer; Liam Tamne (Prince of Egypt), John Brooke; Tobias Turley (Mamma Mia!), Fred Vaughn; Miyuki Miyagi (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), Sallie Gardiner.

