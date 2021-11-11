VIDEO: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Joins THE SHOW SHANTIES For an Epic Medley

Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Some of the cast of The Prince of Egypt recently joined forces with the team from The Show Shanties to produce an epic medley of songs from the musical.

The video features cast members Liam Tamne, Adam Pearce, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jessica Lee and Christopher Short with the team from The Show Shanties who delighted musical theatre fans by producing video collaborations with musicals such as Hamilton over lockdown!

Check out the video below!

The Prince of Egypt will play its final performance at London's Dominion Theatre on Saturday 8 January 2022. Extra shows have been added on 20, 21 and 28 December 2021 at 2.30pm. Tickets are available now via the official website: www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.



The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by multi-Grammy® and Academy Award®-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 new songs written by Stephen Schwartz together with 5 of his beloved songs from the DreamWorks Animation film (When You Believe, Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and The Plagues).