VIDEO: Playwright Stef Smith Talks NORA: A DOLL'S HOUSE Ahead of Young Vic Run

Nora: A Doll's House comes to the Young Vic beginning 6 February! Stef Smith chatted about the production, and you can check out the video below!

Anna Russell-Martin (Cyrano De Bergerac, A Christmas Carol Citizens Theatre) reprises her role from the critically-acclaimed Citizens Theatre production, and is joined by Mark Arends (MotherFatherSon; Fatherland Lyric Hammersmith), Natalie Klamar (Wilderness Hampstead Theatre; Richard II Almeida), Luke Norris (Poldark; Blue/Orange, A View from the Bridge Young Vic), Amaka Okafor (The Son Kiln/West End; I'm Not Running, Macbeth National Theatre) and Zephryn Taitte (Call The Midwife; Bitter Wheat Garrick Theatre).

Nora is the perfect wife and mother. She is dutiful, beautiful and everything is always in its right place. But when a secret from her past comes back to haunt her, her life rapidly unravels. Over the course of three days, Nora must fight to protect herself and her family or risk losing everything. Ibsen's brutal portrayal of womanhood caused outrage when it was first performed in 1879. Originally produced by the Citizens Theatre in Glasgow, this bold new production by Stef Smith, one of Scotland's most exciting playwrights, reframes the drama in three different time periods. The fight for women's suffrage, the swinging sixties and modern day intertwine in this urgent, poetic play that asks how far have we really come in the past 100 years?

Written by Stef Smith, Directed by Elizabeth Freestone, with Design by Tom Piper, Lighting Design by Lee Curran, Composition and Sound Design by Michael John McCarthy, Movement by EJ Boyle, and Casting by Sophie Parrott CDG.

6 February - 21 March 2020

Young Vic

66 The Cut, Waterloo, London, SE1 8LZ

Box Office: 020 7922 2922 / www.youngvic.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You