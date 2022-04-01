VIDEO: Olivia Moore Sings 'Hopelessly Devoted To You' From GREASE

All new video has been released of Olivia Moore singing "Hopelessly Devoted To You" from GREASE. Olivia plays Sandy in the new West End production of Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE, opening at the Dominion Theatre on Tuesday 17 May 2022, with previews from Tuesday 3 May 2022.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

Olivia stars alongside Dan Partridge as Danny and Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine at certain performances. Special Guest Star Jason Donovan will play Teen Angel at certain performances for 6 weeks from 29 June. Also in the cast are Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Paul French as Kenickie, Mary Moore as Jan, Jake Reynolds as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Marty, Damon Gould as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchie, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch. Darren Bennett will play Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances.

GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips.