VIDEO: Kerry Ellis Performs ANYTHING GOES Ahead of UK Tour

An all new video has been released of Kerry Ellis performing the title song from 'Anything Goes' which has just extended its booking at the Barbican!

Due to phenomenal demand for tickets, the smash hit show has added three extra weeks to its Barbican residency and will now open on 25 June and play for 10 weeks until 3 September.

The critically acclaimed show features a new star cast including: WhatOnStage Award Winner Kerry Ellis (Wicked/We Will Rock You) as Reno Sweeney and Olivier Award Winner Denis Lawson (Bleak House/New Tricks) as Moonface Martin. Joining them on board is Olivier Award Winner Simon Callow (Four Weddings & A Funeral / Amadeus) as Elisha Whitney and Musical Theatre Royalty Bonnie Langford (EastEnders / 9 to 5) as Evangeline Harcourt. As well as its triumphant return to the Barbican, this glorious musical will also be visiting theatres in Bristol, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Dublin and Manchester this spring.

Last year Anything Goes smashed multiple Box Office records at the Barbican Theatre including the single highest grossing performance week for a musical in the Barbican's 39-year history and the highest sales across a weekend for a musical, as audiences flooded through the doors for the 15-week sold out season!

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love... proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic featuring a collection of some of theatre's most memorable songs - including 'I Get A Kick Out of You', 'Anything Goes', 'You're the Top', 'Blow, Gabriel, Blow', 'It's De-Lovely', 'Friendship' and 'Buddie Beware' - will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas.