VIDEO: Christina Bianco, Joanne Clifton, and More in THE BARN PRESENTS: THE MUSIC OF FINN ANDERSON

The Barn held its next virtual concert, The Barn Presents: The Music of Finn Anderson, on May 23. West End meets the West Country as another all-star West End and Broadway line-up celebrate the music and work of Scottish musical theatre composer and singer-songwriter Finn Anderson.

Watch the full concert below!

The concert features performances from: Christina Bianco (Funny Girl, Forbidden Broadway), Strictly Come Dancing winner Joanne Clifton (The Rocky Horror Show, Flashdance), Rosalind Ford (Once, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Claire-Marie Hall (The Grinning Man, The Wicker Husband), Olivier Award winner Matt Henry MBE (Kinky Boots, The Voice UK, The Lion King), BBC's Over The Rainbow winner Danielle Hope (Rock of Ages, White Christmas, Les Misérables), Rebecca Jayne-Davies (Daddy Long Legs, Half A Sixpence, Jersey Boys), Brienne Keller (Spring Awakening, Ouro Verde), Emmanuel Kojo (Show Boat, Oklahoma, Girl From The North Country), Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon), Oliver Ormson (Back To The Future, The Addams Family, The Book of Mormon) and introducing Ella Young.

Donate by either calling 01285 648255, donate online at barntheatre.org.uk/sob or text SAVEOURBARN 10 to donate £10 to 70085, texts cost the donation value plus one standard rate message. To donate a different amount, change the number to the value that you wish to donate.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You