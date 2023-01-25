Tim Crouch's TRUTH'S A DOG MUST TO KENNEL Comes to Battersea Arts Centre

Truth's a Dog Must to Kennel is a daringly unaccommodated piece of theatre that switches between scathingly funny stand-up and an audacious act of collective imagining. It is an adult take on the atomised world we live in now. King Lear meets stand-up meets the metaverse.

Tim Crouch says: I think this is the closest I can get to writing about the last two years - the loss of life, the wrecking of families, the abuse of power, the digital encroachment of live theatre, the decimation of our industry. It's been hard to reconnect with the idea of live performance and to re-establish my conviction in its future. Sorry if this sounds like a downer; it's very playful and there are jokes.

In this solo work, Tim Crouch draws on ideas of virtual reality to send the Fool back to the future of the play that he left. Back to a world without moral leadership, or integrity; a world where wealth covers vice; where the poor are dehumanised; where the jokes fall flat; where live art has become the privilege of the few.

Tarek Iskander (CEO of BAC) says: Nothing excites us more than theatre that feels urgent. And Truth's a Dog is certainly that. It asks the question: with the world the way it is, does art even matter any more? This is a timely work from one of the most influential and provocative artists of our time.

Truth's a Dog Must to Kennel comes to Battersea Arts Centre from 28th February to 18th March 2023 as part from BAC's spring season. A number of performances are available on a Pay What You Can basis.