Tickets from Â£22 for Argentine Dance Sensation MALEVO, at the Peacock Theatre

Tickets from Â£22 for Malevo

Pounding drums, puffed chests, thundering feet â€“ this is scintillating Argentine dance as youâ€™ve never seen it before. In a blistering and exhilarating take on the traditional Argentine Malambo, Malevo brings its blazing raw talent to the UK for the very first time.

This dynamic all-male troupe has created a performance that not only pushes the Malambo style beyond its limits but gives audiences an extraordinary visual and sensory experience unlike any other.

The South American sensation Malevo was created by director, choreographer, and dancer, MatÃ­as Jaime. The company has reimagined the Argentine dance of Malambo; taking what is a traditional Argentinian folkloric dance and elevating it to a fiery and modern heights. They infuse the dance with elements of flamenco and pulsating drumming live onstage.

The choreography combines the use of boleadoras â€“ a leather and stone hunting tool used by Gauchos â€“ with pounding movements, energetic stomping (zapateados) and lightning footwork (cepillados).

Malevo has worked with the likes of Latin pop star Ricky Martin, reached the semi-final on Americaâ€™s Got Talent, and has performed all across the world, from New York to Osaka. Now these bad-ass men in their leathers are turning up the heat in London.

Malevo is at theÂ PeacockÂ Theatre fromÂ 31 October 2023 - 04 November 2023