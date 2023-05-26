Tickets from £18.00 for MLIMA'S TALE at the Kiln Theatre

The show is written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage

Tickets from £18.00 for Mlima's Tale

“If you not give elephant proper burial he’ll haunt you forever.”

From two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (The Secret Life of Bees, Sweat), Mlima’s Tale makes its UK premiere at Kiln Theatre. They call him Mlima, the mountain. Killed for his magnificent tusks, killed for greed, killed for ivory, his spirit journeys through the ivory trade market, marking those complicit in his barbaric death.

Directed by Miranda Cromwell (Death of a Salesman), this powerful and unforgettable story of the ivory trade and its corruption leaves its mark long after the lights go down.

Mlima's Tale is at the  Kiln Theatre from 14 September 2023 - 21 October 2023




From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is alwa... (read more about this author)

