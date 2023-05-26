Tickets from £18.00 for MLIMA'S TALE at the Kiln Theatre

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from £18.00 for Mlima's Tale

“If you not give elephant proper burial he’ll haunt you forever.”

From two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (The Secret Life of Bees, Sweat), Mlima’s Tale makes its UK premiere at Kiln Theatre. They call him Mlima, the mountain. Killed for his magnificent tusks, killed for greed, killed for ivory, his spirit journeys through the ivory trade market, marking those complicit in his barbaric death.

Directed by Miranda Cromwell (Death of a Salesman), this powerful and unforgettable story of the ivory trade and its corruption leaves its mark long after the lights go down.

Mlima's Tale is at the Kiln Theatre from 14 September 2023 - 21 October 2023