Tickets Now on Sale For BEETLEJUICE in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beetlejuice The Musical is ready to haunt the West End. Beetlejuice crosses the pond next year, where it will make its West End debut at London's Prince Edward Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, playing a strictly limited run from Wednesday 20 May, 2026 – Saturday 17 April, 2027. Tickets are now on sale.

Based on Tim Burton's beloved movie classic, this wildly funny - and weirdly life-affirming – musical tells the tale of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager sharing her home with a pair of newly-deads and the demonic ghost-with-the-most, Beetlejuice. He's dead trouble, but if you really want to feel alive, just say his name three times…

With a gleefully irreverent book, head-spinning set design and a score that's out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is a ‘feast for the eyes and soul' (Entertainment Weekly). Outrageous, but with a big (cold) heart, this is ‘screamingly good fun!' (Variety) that'll make you want to live - and make the most of every Day-O!

The London production resurrects its otherworldly Broadway creative team, featuring a Book by Scott Brown and Anthony King with Music and Lyrics by Eddie Perfect and will be directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The London production brings together Beetlejuice: The Musical's celebrated Broadway team: Book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (Castle Rock) & Tony and Emmy Award-nominee Anthony King (Broad City), an original score (Music and Lyrics) by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), Tony Award-winning Director, Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Incidental Music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire) with Additional Arrangements by Kris Kukul and Eddie Perfect.

Beetlejuice: The Musical features Scenic Design by four-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), Costume Design by six time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), Sound Design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), Projection Design by five-time Tony Award-nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), Puppet Design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), Hair & Wig Design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe, Make-Up Design by Joe Dulude II, Dance Arrangements by David Dabbon, Music Producer, Matt Stine, Casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CSA, UK General Management, Crossroads Live UK and US General Management by Bespoke Theatricals.

Full casting for the hellishly hilarious London production is to be announced.

Beetlejuice: The Musical is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning cult Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros., Beetlejuice, with Story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The hit comedy was directed by Tim Burton and starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder.

Beetlejuice: The Musical opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in 2019 and again at the Marquis Theatre in 2022 - following the COVID-19 shutdown - playing 679 combined performances. The first national US tour just concluded an 88-city tour with a final Broadway resurrection currently taking place at the Palace Theatre, where it is playing 41 performances from Wednesday, 8 October. Beetlejuice: The Musical has played internationally in Tokyo, Seoul and Melbourne and is set to open in Abu Dhabi this November.