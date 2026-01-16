BEETLEJUICE to Hold Open Auditions For The Role Of Lydia Deetz in Central London

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Crossroads Live and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures will hold open auditions for the role of Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice: The Musical.

Dark, smart and moody, with a jet-black sense of humour and a streak of anarchy, Lydia's a step ahead of almost everyone she meets – living or dead. But she's at the mercy of a mania, just like Beetlejuice. Lydia wants life to mean something. The world seems small to her since her mother died; she longs for it to reveal itself as something more fantastical than it is. She's heart-forward, and on a quest to find a reason to live.

Producers are looking for a female-presenting actor, playing age - late teens (16 -18), no taller than 5'4" and of any appearance. So don’t miss your chance to hang out with the baddest bio-exorcist in town, in the most anticipated Broadway transfer of recent years. The open call will be held on Thursday 22nd January, 10am – 6pm at a central London location.

If this could be you, then there’s no need to consult the Handbook For The Recently Deceased. For more information and to register your interest, please visit www.harryblumenau.com/beetlejuice

Following three smash hit Broadway hauntings, Beetlejuice crosses the pond this year, making its West End debut at London’s Prince Edward Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, where it plays a strictly limited run from Wednesday 20 May, 2026 – Saturday 17 April, 2027.

Based on Tim Burton’s beloved movie classic, this wildly funny - and weirdly life-affirming – musical tells the tale of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager sharing her home with a pair of newly-deads and the demonic ghost-with-the-most, Beetlejuice. He’s dead trouble, but if you really want to feel alive, just say his name three times…

The West End production resurrects its otherworldly Broadway creative team, featuring a Book by Scott Brown and Anthony King with Music and Lyrics by Eddie Perfect and will be directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical).