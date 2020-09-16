Tickets Now on Sale For BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL in the West End

Click Here for More Articles on Back to the Future the Musical

Previews will begin on 14 May.

Tickets are now on sale for the West End transfer of Back to the Future the Musical.

Tickets are from £19.55. Book here!

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical will transfer to the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End following an out-of-town opening at Manchester Opera House in March 2020, where it was enthusiastically received by critics and the public alike. Previews will begin on 14 May.

Roger Bart and Olly Dobson will reprise the roles of 'Dr Emmett Brown' and 'Marty McFly' respectively. Also returning are Hugh Coles as 'George McFly', Rosanna Hyland as 'Lorraine Baines', Cedric Neal as 'Goldie Wilson', Aidan Cutler as 'Biff Tannen' and Courtney-Mae Briggs as 'Jennifer Parker'. Further casting to be announced.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), lighting design by Tim Lutkin, lighting consultant Hugh Vanstone, Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

