Tickets Now On Sale For BORN WITH TEETH With Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel

Tickets are now on general sale for the West End premiere of Born With Teeth, featuring Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, The Importance of Being Earnest) as Christopher Marlowe and Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve, Sex Education) as William Shakespeare.

Born With Teeth will play at Wyndham's Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, for a strictly limited 11-week season until Saturday 1 November, with a first preview on Wednesday 13 August. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday 16 April 2025 with priority booking from Friday 11 April.

This thrilling new play by Liz Duffy Adams imagines the relationship between two literary icons at odds with their time.

The production will see RSC Co-Artistic Director, Daniel Evans make his directorial debut for the company, following previous, critically acclaimed productions of Quiz, American Buffalo, South Pacific and Our Generation. Design is by the Olivier award-winning Joanna Scotcher and Lighting Design by Tony and Olivier award-winner Neil Austin. The Casting Director is Charlotte Sutton with further creative team to be announced.

Winter 1591. It is a dangerous time for artists: the country is full of conspiracy and paranoia. In the backroom of a pub, writing sensations Kit Marlowe and Will Shakespeare are forced together in a creative union. Alone, with the table as their stage and battlefield, they sharpen their pens – and let their genius fly.

Across three secret meetings, the rivals duel and flirt like their lives depend on it – and with spies everywhere, betrayal is so tempting.

Marking its West End premiere this summer, Liz Duffy Adams' Born With Teeth is a thrilling imagining of the relationship between two literary icons at odds with their time.

Ncuti Gatwa said: “I'm so excited to be joining Born With Teeth alongside the amazing Edward Bluemel. Liz Duffy Adams has written an exceptional play that is smart, dark, sexy, sharp and funny! There's a lot to get one's teeth into. This is like no version of Shakespeare and Marlowe that I've ever seen before, and I can't wait for audiences to join us for the ride”.

Edward Bluemel said: “I feel incredibly proud and excited to be working with Ncuti Gatwa and Daniel Evans on the European premiere of Born With Teeth. To be stepping into the shoes of a young William Shakespeare is a huge thrill for any actor and I can't wait to get started. When I read Liz Duffy Adams' script, I was instantly drawn into the high-stakes world of these two rival playwrights and the incredible, creative chemistry they share. There's a real freshness and vitality to Liz's writing that speaks directly to our world, and I can't wait for West End audiences to experience it for the first time”.

Matthew Byam Shaw, Nia Janis and Nick Salmon from Playful Productions said: “It is wonderful to be continuing our relationship with the RSC and Daniel Evans with whom Matthew has been collaborating for nearly 20 years. We cannot wait for the entire team to bring this brilliant play to life on stage at Wyndham's Theatre and for audiences to join them."

Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, Co-Artistic Directors of the Royal Shakespeare Company said: “We're so excited to be bringing Liz Duffy Adams' Born With Teeth to Wyndham's Theatre alongside our partners Playful Productions and Elizabeth Williams for Grain of Sand Productions. As our seventh production to be presented in London in 2025, we look forward to sharing more of the RSC's work with audiences in the capital and are thrilled that two such extraordinary actors as Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel will be joining us on that journey this summer.”

Elizabeth Williams said: “It is rare in my many years as a West End and Broadway producer to read a play like Liz Duffy Adams' Born With Teeth which from the first sentence, thrills. Our playwright seems to have channeled directly from the 1590s this story of the intersection of the contemporary lives of these two great poets, Marlowe and Shakespeare, and it is brilliant in conception and ferociously sexy.”

