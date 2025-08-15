Photos: Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel in BORN WITH TEETH

You can now get a first look at Ncuti Gatwa as Kit Marlowe and Edward Bluemel as William Shakespeare in Born With Teeth, which marks its West End premiere presented by Playful Productions, the Royal Shakespeare Company and Elizabeth Williams.



RSC Co-Artistic Director and two-time Olivier Award winner Daniel Evans directs this explosively entertaining duel of wits, words, and powerplay.

This thrilling new play by Liz Duffy Adams imagines the relationship between two literary icons at odds with their time.

Design is by the Olivier award-winning Joanna Scotcher and Lighting Design by Tony and Olivier award-winner Neil Austin, Sound Design is by George Dennis, Video Design is by Andrzej Goulding, Movement Direction is by Ira Mandela Siobhan and Casting Director is Charlotte Sutton CDG.

Matt Pettifor is Understudy Willam Shakespeare and Justice Ritchie is Understudy Christopher Marlowe.

Born With Teeth makes its West End premiere playing 11 weeks only at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre with exclusively priced preview performances from 13 August.

Photo credit: Johan Persson



Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel



Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel



Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel



Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel



Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel



Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel



Ncuti Gatwa



Ncuti Gatwa



Ncuti Gatwa



Ncuti Gatwa



Ncuti Gatwa



Ncuti Gatwa



Edward Bluemel and Ncuti Gatwa



Edward Bluemel and Ncuti Gatwa



Edward Bluemel and Ncuti Gatwa



Edward Bluemel and Ncuti Gatwa



Edward Bluemel and Ncuti Gatwa



Edward Bluemel



Edward Bluemel



Edward Bluemel