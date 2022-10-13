Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Tickets From Just £20 for MARVELLOUS @sohoplace

Book by 23 October for great deals at the West End's newest venue

Oct. 13, 2022  
Tickets from just £20 for Marvellous

Be the first @sohoplace. The West End newest theatre opening 15 October with the joyful and inspiring - Marvellous, the incredible story of Neil 'Nello' Baldwin. Which really happened.

Growing up in the 1950's in less enlightened times, Neil Baldwin was not expected to be a success. But Neil decided he was destined to do wonderful things and that his life was going to be marvellous. And it is.

He hitchhiked across the country, became a famous clown, got an honorary degree from Keele University, was appointed Stoke City's legendary kit man, appeared on the Queen's New Year Honours list and accepted a BAFTA award for the film made about his life. A friend to anyone he meets, he became a local hero and an inspiration to the world. A reminder to us all not to let anything stand in the way of your dreams, just go out and make them happen.

@sohoplace is the first new build West End theatre in 50 years, with a flexible, 602-seat auditorium, purpose built and opening in-the-round.

Band A: Was £65 - Now £37.50

Band B: Was £55 - Now £27.50

Band C: Was £40 - Now £20

Valid on all performances from 15 October to 19 November 2022


