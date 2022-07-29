Tickets From £15 For MUSICALS BY CANDLELIGHT

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jul. 29, 2022  
Musicals by Candlelight invites you to sit back, relax and experience the world's most
beloved musical theatre compositions performed by a live string quartet in the heart of London's West End.


Discover this series of serene candlelight concerts in London at an iconic venue. Each concert by candlelight showcases the songs of world's greatest musical theatre composers played by a candlelight quartet of string musicians. Featuring an exceptional repertoire of songs from shows such as Les Miserables, West Side Story, and My Fair Lady, Musicals by Candlelight is the perfect way to unwind in an intimate setting with an evening of the utmost tranquility and harmony accompanied by candlelight music.

Valid on all performances.

Book by 5 August.





