The Sophia Club Presents GODDESS at the Crypt Next Month

The Sophia Club - a new programme of cultural events in London, Melbourne and New York devised by acclaimed modern philosophy outlet and publisher committed to big ideas, serious enquiry and a humane world view Aeon Media - present their latest UK Live Philosophy event Goddess, hosted at Trafalgar Square's iconic The Crypt venue.

Encapsulating the Sophia Club's innovative approach to contemporary philosophical discourse, Goddess will be an exploratory evening invoking the histories, paradoxes, mysteries and contemporary creative iterations of Athena, Artemis and Aphrodite through conversation, vivid performance and music.

Featuring classicist and speaker Edith Hall, actor Corinne Jaber, and musician Leo Abraham, Goddess will be held on the 5 December 2022, providing an open, welcoming and eclectic space to discuss these remarkable mythical beings and their historic impact.

Hosted by Brigid Hains - environmental historian and Aeon Media's Editorial Director - Goddess will form part of the Sophia Club's ongoing mission to make philosophy accessible and engaging.

A richly experiential evening of collaboration and discussion, the Sophia Club's Live Philosophy events promise to approach modern philosophical puzzles with unfettered inquisitiveness, panoramic enquiry, transcendent conversation and poetic imagination.

The evening will also see Corinne Jaber perform excerpts of texts and stories inspired by the myths surrounding Athena, Artemis and Aphrodite, joined by Leo Abraham as musical accompaniment to create swirling sonic worlds.

Editorial Director of Aeon Media and Host of Goddess Brigid Hains said: "Goddess' explores three of the richest and most alluring figures of Greek mythology, encouraging audiences to delve into their complexity, mythologies and pervasive beauty through poetry, music and emotionally engaging conversation - join us as we meet bright-eyed Athena, laughter-loving Aphrodite and Artemis of the wild."