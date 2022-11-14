Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Sophia Club Presents GODDESS at the Crypt Next Month

Goddess will be held on the 5 December 2022, providing an open, welcoming and eclectic space to discuss these remarkable mythical beings and their historic impact. 

Nov. 14, 2022  
The Sophia Club Presents GODDESS at the Crypt Next Month

The Sophia Club - a new programme of cultural events in London, Melbourne and New York devised by acclaimed modern philosophy outlet and publisher committed to big ideas, serious enquiry and a humane world view Aeon Media - present their latest UK Live Philosophy event Goddess, hosted at Trafalgar Square's iconic The Crypt venue.

Encapsulating the Sophia Club's innovative approach to contemporary philosophical discourse, Goddess will be an exploratory evening invoking the histories, paradoxes, mysteries and contemporary creative iterations of Athena, Artemis and Aphrodite through conversation, vivid performance and music.

Featuring classicist and speaker Edith Hall, actor Corinne Jaber, and musician Leo Abraham, Goddess will be held on the 5 December 2022, providing an open, welcoming and eclectic space to discuss these remarkable mythical beings and their historic impact.

Hosted by Brigid Hains - environmental historian and Aeon Media's Editorial Director - Goddess will form part of the Sophia Club's ongoing mission to make philosophy accessible and engaging.

A richly experiential evening of collaboration and discussion, the Sophia Club's Live Philosophy events promise to approach modern philosophical puzzles with unfettered inquisitiveness, panoramic enquiry, transcendent conversation and poetic imagination.

The evening will also see Corinne Jaber perform excerpts of texts and stories inspired by the myths surrounding Athena, Artemis and Aphrodite, joined by Leo Abraham as musical accompaniment to create swirling sonic worlds.

Editorial Director of Aeon Media and Host of Goddess Brigid Hains said: "Goddess' explores three of the richest and most alluring figures of Greek mythology, encouraging audiences to delve into their complexity, mythologies and pervasive beauty through poetry, music and emotionally engaging conversation - join us as we meet bright-eyed Athena, laughter-loving Aphrodite and Artemis of the wild."




Theatr Clwyd Lifts The Curtain On Decision-Making For Freelancers Photo
Theatr Clwyd Lifts The Curtain On Decision-Making For Freelancers
Theatr Clwyd has announced the first five participants of their new Open Book scheme for freelancers. The scheme gives theatre freelancers a paid opportunity to get behind-the-scenes and gain vital insight into the processes, strategy, management, and decision-making of a major arts organisation.
TALES FROM ACORN WOOD AT CHRISTMAS Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome Next Month Photo
TALES FROM ACORN WOOD AT CHRISTMAS Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome Next Month
NLP Ltd and Birmingham Hippodrome's enchanting lift-the-flap experience, Tales from Acorn Wood at Christmas is coming to life on stage at Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio between Tuesday 13 December and Saturday 31 December.
Tim Vine Announces New 2023 Tour: BREEEEP! Photo
Tim Vine Announces New 2023 Tour: BREEEEP!
Expect a mountain of nonsense. One-liners, stupid things, crazy songs, and wobbly props (plus utter drivel). Tim's like the manager of a sweet shop where all the sweets are replaced by jokes, and he serves them in a random order. So it's like a sweet shop where the manager just throws sweets at you. Enjoy the foolishness and laugh your slip-ons off.
Rosie Jones to Embark on her First UK Tour Photo
Rosie Jones to Embark on her First UK Tour
Rosie Jones: Triple Threat will be touring March-June 2023

More Hot Stories For You


Donmar Warehouse to Host A SONG FOR LUCE Tribute Concert In Memory of Lucinda ShawDonmar Warehouse to Host A SONG FOR LUCE Tribute Concert In Memory of Lucinda Shaw
November 12, 2022

On Sunday November 20th, Donmar Warehouse will host A Song For Luce, a tribute concert in memory of the late Australian-born UK performer Lucinda Shaw. The event will include live music, stories, laughter and the joy of coming together to share wonderful anecdotes about Lucinda. The performance will be at 18:00.
Video: See Georgina Onuorah, Christina Bianco & More in Rehearsals for THE WIZARD OF OZ at CurveVideo: See Georgina Onuorah, Christina Bianco & More in Rehearsals for THE WIZARD OF OZ at Curve
November 11, 2022

Watch an inside look at The Wizard of Oz, coming to Curve this Christmas! The production runs Running in Leicester Saturday 19 November 2022 to Sunday 8 January 2023. It stars Georgina Onuorah, Christina Bianco and more.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE at Sheffield's Crucible TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre
November 11, 2022

See rehearsal photos for the musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge, which returns to Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre following its sell-out debut in 2019. The new musical with songs by Sheffield musician Richard Hawley and book by Chris Bush will transfer to the National Theatre’s Olivier in 2023.
Video: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Charing Cross TheatreVideo: First Look at FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Charing Cross Theatre
November 11, 2022

Watch footage of Tim Rice and Stuart Brayson’s epic musical  ‘From Here To Eternity’ opening in the first London revival at Charing Cross Theatre, where it runs to 17 December.
Matt Forde Announces Sir Jake Berry Replaces Matt Hancock For This Monday's WEST END POLITICAL PARTYMatt Forde Announces Sir Jake Berry Replaces Matt Hancock For This Monday's WEST END POLITICAL PARTY
November 11, 2022

In response to the previously scheduled former Health Secretary Matt Hancock currently crunching bugs in the jungle, former Chairman of the Conservative party Sir Jake Berry, who recently quit his role as cabinet minister and claimed Suella Braverman made 'multiple breaches of the ministerial code', is now set to join Matt Forde (Spitting Image, Have I Got News For You, The Last Leg) for this Monday's (14th November) edition of his West End fortnightly Political Party residency at The Duchess Theatre.