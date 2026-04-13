The Bridge Theatre's INTO THE WOODS Will Transfer to the West End

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Marking the first West End transfer for The Bridge, the multi-award-winning production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods will run in the West End this Autumn with Kate Fleetwood reprising her celebrated performance as the Witch. Jordan Fein's production opens at the Noël Coward Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, on 7 October 2026, with previews from 22 September, running until 9 January 2027.

Winner of the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival at last night's ceremony, the production also won Best Lighting Design for Aideen Malone and Roland Horvath. Last month, the production received two Critics' Circle Theatre Awards - the inaugural Best Ensemble or Cast Award, and Best Designer for Tom Scutt.

Producer Jamie Wilson said , “Sondheim and Lapine's Into the Woods is, quite simply, a masterpiece, and Jordan and Tom's production is the perfect imaging of this very singular piece. I'm honoured to be partnering with the Bridge Theatre to bring the production to the West End, enabling a wider audience to experience their genius close up in the intimacy of the Noël Coward Theatre.”

Jordan Fein commented, “It's been both a privilege and a joy to direct this new production of Into the Woods at the Bridge Theatre. To now bring this wonderful show into the West End is thrilling and will give new audiences the opportunity to experience the brilliant music and words of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.”

The Bridge's Nicholas Hytner added, “I couldn't be happier that this wonderful production will have a new life at the Noël Coward, and I hope that a wide new audience will be able to see it in the West End.”

Full cast for the West End transfer, which is presented in the West End by Jamie Wilson Productions, Kevin McCollum and New Ventures Entertainment, will be announced shortly.

About Into the Woods

In Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical, the Baker, the Baker's Wife, the Witch, Jack, Little Red Ridinghood, Cinderella and Rapunzel take us beyond happy ever after to discover what really matters.

Sondheim and Lapine's second collaboration after Sunday in the Park with George brilliantly weaves together four Grimms' fairy tales. On its Broadway debut in 1986, Into the Woods won Tony Awards each for Sondheim (Best Original Score) and Lapine (Best Book). In London it has had productions by Richard Jones (Phoenix Theatre, 1990), John Crowley (Donmar, 1998) and Timothy Sheader (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, 2010). This is its first major London production since 2016.

Kate Fleetwood plays the Witch. Her theatre work includes My Master Builder (Wyndham's Theatre), A View From the Bridge (Theatre Royal Haymarket), 101 Dalmatians (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Absolute Hell, Ugly Lies the Bone, King Lear, London Road – Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical, Love's Labour's Lost (National Theatre), Bug (Found111), Medea (Almeida Theatre), High Society (The Old Vic), Life is a Dream, Hecuba (Donmar Warehouse), Macbeth – Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Chichester Festival Theatre, Gielgud Theatre, Brooklyn Academy of Music, and Broadway), Twelfth Night (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Winter's Tale, Pericles (RSC), Othello (Northampton Theatre Royal), and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Bristol Old Vic). For television, her work includes Big Mood, Mary and George, Rain Dogs, The Wheel of Time, Fate: The Winx Club Saga, Brave New World, Victoria, Harlots, War and Peace, The People Next Door, The Widower, Way to Go, Touch of Cloth, Sarah Jane Adventures, Hustle and After Thomas; and for film, Scoop, Choose or Die, Beirut, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, London Road, Philomena, Les Miserables, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Macbeth, The Golden Age, 77 Beds, Vanity Fair, A Changed Man and Beautiful People.

Jordan Fein directs. His other theatre work includes Broken Glass (Young Vic), Fiddler on the Roof – Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Barbican and UK tour), Dark Disabled Stories – Obie Award for Best New American Play (Public Theater/Bushwick Starr), Rags Parkland Sings The Songs of The Future – Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding New Musical (Ars Nova), Singlet (The Bushwick Starr), and A Ride On The Irish Cream (American Realness Festival/American Repertory Theater). His other work includes as co-director of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! (Young Vic) – Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival; Director of The Prologue; Associate Director Cabaret – Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival (West End/ Broadway).