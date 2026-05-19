LIBERATION Will Arrive in London in 2027

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Liberation, winner of the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and recently nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Play, will be produced in London in 2027. The production will be presented in association with Olivier Award-winning producers Eleanor Lloyd Productions (Constellations, Emilia, Shifters) and Eilene Davidson Productions (Punch, People Places and Things) and a theatre to be announced.



Liberation will also be produced throughout the US in 2026-27, including The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, Berkeley Rep in Berkeley, CA, and the Studio Theatre in Washington, DC, with other productions to be announced soon.



Liberation is written by two-time Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Bess Wohl, and is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White. Wohl and White are the only female playwright and director who have been Tony-nominated in their respective categories this season. Liberation also received Tony nominations for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play (Susannah Flood), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play (Betsy Aidem) and Best Costume Design of a Play (Qween Jean).



Following its Off-Broadway world premiere at Roundabout Theatre Company, Liberation opened on Broadway on October 28, 2025 at the James Earl Jones Theatre where it played an extended run through February 1, 2026, after opening to unanimous rave reviews.



In addition to the Pulitzer Prize, Liberation is the winner of the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Play, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play, and Drama Desk and NY Drama Critic’s Circle Awards for Best Ensemble Performance.



1970s, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a group of women to talk about changing their lives, and the world. What follows is a necessary, messy, and bitingly funny exploration of what it means to be free, and to be a woman. In Liberation, Lizzie’s daughter steps into her mother’s memory—into the unfinished revolution she once helped ignite—and searches the past to find the answer for herself.



Liberation was produced on Broadway by Daryl Roth, Eva Price, and Rachel Sussman. General Management was by RCI Theatricals.

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