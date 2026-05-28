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HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe

The production will play at Udderbelly from August 5 – 30 at 7:50pm.

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HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe

Hot on the heels of their Off-Broadway opening, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody will have its UK premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August. Written by Dylan MarcAurele whose hit show Pop Off, Michaelangelo! played the festival last summer, the production will play at Udderbelly from August 5 – 30 at 7:50pm. See footage from the Off-Broadway opening HERE!

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody is now playing in New York City Off-Broadway at the 6th Floor Theater at The Culture Club at 530 West 27th St (formerly The McKittrick Hotel). 


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