The Barbican Extends Closure to 30 June

Article Pixel Apr. 1, 2020  
Today (1 April), the Barbican Centre has announced that it will extend the closure of the building until 30 June. All events scheduled for that period will be cancelled or postponed, and ticket money will be refunded.

That affects the transfer of Jamie Lloyd's production of Evita from Regent's Park Open Air Theatre (read our review here), which was due to play at the Barbican from late June, as well as Pam Tanowitz Dance's New Work for Goldberg Variations and Ivo van Hove directing Isabelle Huppert in The Glass Menagerie, among others.

It's not yet confirmed which events might be rescheduled at the Barbican when it reopens.



