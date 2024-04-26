TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Extends West End Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New British musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will extend by a further seven weeks at the Criterion Theatre. Now booking until 31 August (instead of 14 July as previously announced), this fresh and funny take on the rom-com transferred to the Criterion Theatre on 4 April following a sold-out, extended run at Kiln Theatre. ​

Directed by Tim Jackson, written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and designed by Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) marks Barne and Buchan’s West End debuts. Barne and Buchan won The Stage Debut Award and the Stiles & Drewe prize for new musical theatre for an earlier version of the musical titled The Season, co-produced by Royal & Derngate, Northampton and the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich.

With the music having clocked up millions of listens on streaming platforms, an 8 track EP is now available. Tracks include: ‘New York’, ‘Dad’, ‘What’ll It Be’, ‘This Is The Place’, ‘Be Happy’, ‘About To Go In’, ‘This Year’ and ‘If I Believed’. To mark the launch, Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift performed a series of the songs at Abbey Road Studios to an invited audience, hosted by BBC Radio 1 DJ Vicky Hawkesworth.

​Sam Tutty plays Dougal. His theatre work includes the role of Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward Theatre) for which he won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical and Once on this Island (British Theatre Academy/Southwark Playhouse). For film, his work includes Four Minute Warning and Romeo & Juliet, and for television, Hollyoaks.

Dujonna Gift plays Robin. Her theatre work includes the multi-Olivier Award-winning, smash hit musical Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre), Caroline or Change (Playhouse Theatre) and Motown: The Musical (Shaftesbury Theatre). Her film work includes the upcoming Disney’s Snow White opposite Rachel Zegler.

​The full creative team includes Director and Choreographer Tim Jackson; Designer Soutra Gilmour; Lighting Designer Jack Knowles; Sound Designer Tony Gayle; Orchestration by Lux Pyramid; Casting Director Julia Horan CDG and Associate Director Claira Vaughan.