HAMILTON, LES MISÉRABLES, PHANTOM, and OLIVER! Extend in the West End

Cameron Mackintosh has announced that LES MISÉRABLES, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, HAMILTON & OLIVER! will all extend booking until March 2027.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “I'm delighted to announce ‘one year more' for all four of the great classic musicals I have playing in the West End. This autumn, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will be celebrating 40 phenomenal years at His Majesty's Theatre, LES MISÉRABLES will continue in its 41st year, OLIVER! will be going into its 3rd year and in 2027, HAMILTON will celebrate its 10th year, sharing its birthday with the Victoria Palace which was spectacularly rebuilt to house this revolutionary musical. In addition, another of my classic musical productions, MISS SAIGON, will be opening its box office in March for a strictly limited eight-month run at the Prince Edward Theatre - this completely new production is currently breaking box office records selling out around the country so sign up now for priority tickets. Next year, London will be the only place in the UK where you can see all these extraordinary musicals so don't delay, book your tickets now!”

Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre will extend its booking until Saturday 13 March 2027. The extension will go on sale on Thursday 5 March 2026, from 11am.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty's Theatre will extend its booking until Saturday 13 March 2027. The extension will go on sale on Tuesday 10 March from 11am.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's HAMILTON at the Victoria Palace Theatre will extend its booking until Saturday 13 March 2027. The extension will go on sale on Friday 27 February 2026, from 12pm.

Lionel Bart's OLIVER! at the Gielgud Theatre will extend its booking until Sunday 14 March 2027. The extension will go on sale on Thursday 12 March 2026, from 11am.