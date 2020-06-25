THE WIZARD OF OZ at Curve Leicester Has Been Postponed

Curve Leicester and Really Useful Group have made the decision to postpone this year's Made At Curve Christmas production of The Wizard Of Oz until Christmas 2021.

"From casting to building sets and making hundreds of costumes, large-scale productions like The Wizard of Oz take months of preparation. As there is currently no certainty as to when Curve and the theatre industry can fully re-open, we are forced to make this decision now," the company said in a statement.

The rescheduled dates for The Wizard of Oz are Saturday 27 November 2021 - Saturday 15 January 2022. All ticket holders will be contacted over the next few weeks.

"Although we are devastated, if there is any chance we can get back in our building before the end of the year and create something for you this Christmas, we will do," the statement says. "It's going to be a much longer journey to Oz than even Dorothy and her motley crew could have imagined, but it will be well worth it when we are all together at Curve once again."

Read the full statement at https://www.curveonline.co.uk/news/the-wizard-of-oz-postponed-until-2021/

The Wizard of Oz is directed by Nikolai Foster (West Side Story, White Christmas, Scrooge the Musical) and features a live orchestra playing music and songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, as well as the classics you know and love from the iconic MGM film.

