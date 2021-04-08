THE STRANGE TALE OF CHARLIE CHAPLIN AND STAN LAUREL UK Tour to Stop on the West End

Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail is reporting that Told By An idiot's hit play The Strange Tale Of Charlie Chaplin And Stan Laurel will hit the road in the UK this year, including a stop on the West End.

The play will begin performances at Theatre Royal Bath on July 14. Tickets for this engagement will go on sale April 19.

The play will then move on to Minack Theatre beginning August 1. Bookings begin April 12.

In 1910 the unknown Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel set sail for New York as part of Fred Karno's famous music hall troupe. On the journey, Charlie and Stan shared a cabin and then spent two years together touring North America, with Stan as Charlie's understudy.

Stan returned home, later finding success with his soulmate Oliver Hardy. Charlie developed his Little Tramp character and within five years became one of the most famous figures in the world. In Charlie Chaplin's highly detailed autobiography, Lancashire-born Stan Laurel is never mentioned, yet Stan talked about Charlie all his life.

Playing fast and loose with the facts, looking at an unknown period in comic history when two maverick imaginations collided for a brief time, and with an original piano score composed by Mercury Award Nominee Zoe Rahman played live each night, The Strange Tale of Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel, is no nostalgic bio-drama. Instead, writer and director Paul Hunter has created a hilarious and deeply moving homage to two men who changed the world of comedy forever.