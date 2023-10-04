THE MOST PRECIOUS OF GOODS Comes to the Marylebone Theatre in 2024

Performances begin 22 January 2024.

Oct. 04, 2023

Jean-Claude Grumberg’s best-selling French language novella, The Most Precious of Goods, now translated into 20 languages, is storytelling at its most profound. The stage production of the novella, directed and translated by Nicolas Kent, opens at the Marylebone Theatre on 22 January 2024 to coincide with National Holocaust Memorial Day on 27 January. Two preview performances will take place at JW3 on 15 and 16 January.

Allan Corduner (National Theatre, The Motive and the Cue and films: Tár, Topsy-Turvy) stars with a live score performed by acclaimed cellist Gemma Rosefield. Design: Carly Brownbridge, Projected Photography: Judy Goldhill and Lighting: Matt Eagland.

Winter 1943, a forest in war-torn Eastern Europe: a poor woodcutter’s wife finds a little bundle thrown into the snow from a moving goods’ train. It contains something for which she has always yearned, but…

Told with a fairy tale-like lyricism, this gripping story of love and hope, set against the terrible backdrop of the Holocaust, reminds us that humanity can be found in the most inhumane of places.

This production is generously supported by: The Kobler Trust & The John S Cohen Foundation

A version of this play was previewed at Jewish Book Week in 2023.

 




