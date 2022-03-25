THE CHOIR OF MAN Will Return to the Arts Theatre, London in Autumn 2022

Due to phenomenal demand, the smash-hit, Olivier-nominated The Choir of Man returns to The Arts Theatre in London's West End this autumn, with performances beginning 1 October 2022 and a national press night on Thursday 13 October. Tickets will be on sale from 10.00am, Friday 25 March.

Casting is to be announced.

The initial limited season at The Arts Theatre will finish on Sunday 3 April 2022. This month, it was announced that the show has received an Olivier nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play.

THE CHOIR OF MAN has previously played three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours.

THE CHOIR OF MAN is the best lock-in at your local you'll ever have, featuring amazing reinventions of folk, pop, Broadway and rock chart-toppers from artists including Guns 'N' Roses, Fun!, Adele, Avicii, Paul Simon, Sia and many more. It's a party, it's a concert and it's a lock-in like no other.

The multi-talented cast combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community. This is a riotously feel-good homage to that gathering place we all love: the pub, complete with a real working bar on stage.



THE CHOIR OF MAN is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson, casting by Debbie O'Brien. Associate Choreographer is Rachel Chapman and Associate Musical Director is Hollie Cassar.

The show is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Nic Doodson, Andrew Kay, Wendy & Andy Barnes and AK Theatricals.

Learn more at choirofmanwestend.com.