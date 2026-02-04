Stephen Mear, John Middleton and More Join the Company of ALLEGRA Starring Dame Maureen Lipman

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The complete cast has been revealed joining Dame Maureen Lipman DBE in the world premiere of Allegra, a new comedy by Tony Award and two time Olivier Award nominated playwright Peter Quilter.

Opening at Theatre Royal Brighton in the week Dame Maureen celebrates her 80th birthday, the cast features John Middleton (Emmerdale), Elizabeth Bower (Trollied) and Bailey Patrick (London Kills).

The production reunites Maureen with Director/Choreographer Stephen Mear 28 years after they worked together on the National Theatre’s acclaimed production of Oklahoma! when Stephen assisted Choreographer Susan Stroman.

Following her acclaimed performance in Rose in the West End in 2023, Dame Maureen now leads this joyful heartwarming comedy on her first major UK theatre tour in 20 years.

Allegra is a moving comedy with spectacular song and dance sequences, but is also a touching and emotional examination of how, sometimes, the most beautiful of minds can start to disappear.

Allegra (Maureen Lipman) is full of joy. So much of it that she cannot stop herself from bursting into song. At home, in the street, even in shops and restaurants. Sometimes the music is only a fantasy in her head. But at other times, it results in a loud and disruptive performance that causes chaos in the village where she lives. Allegra’s brother, Ronen, and her carer, Anna, must somehow control her eccentricities and avoid angry visits by the local policeman. But is this possible without destroying the great happiness that fills Allegra’s heart?