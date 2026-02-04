PapaTango Reveals New Format for Innovative Writing Prize

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

At a time when cuts to playwriting are impacting ever harder, Papatango is launching a major remodelling of their Papatango New Writing Prize to respond to the growing need to foster and support new writing.

Papatango's George Turvey and Chris Foxon said today, “With opportunities for playwrights - especially the unknown but brilliant debutants we have such a track record launching - disappearing, we are proud to have found a way not merely to sustain the Papatango Prize but to expand it. This year: doubles the number of productions; doubles the number of commissions; adds extra cash awards and in-depth CPD; and continues its unmatched offer of feedback for everyone. With productions of new plays dropping by 30% since 2019, it is more vital than ever that our Prize empowers extraordinary new writers to shine. Our expansion does just that - all without a penny of Arts Council England support.”

The Prize will expand to recognise two playwrights with commissions and a commitment to production, publication and royalties, as well as increase support for shortlisted and other writers.

The Papatango Prize Winner will receive a premiere production of their winning play in a full run co-produced by Papatango and Park Theatre on the latter's main stage, Park200, in autumn 2027, plus an £8,000 commission, royalties, and publication with Nick Hern Books.

In addition, the company will introduce a new award, The Papatango Prize Discovery, which sees them commission a new talent with £8,000 and an open-ended development and production pathway, to matchmake the writer and their story to the right venue, audiences and communities. The intention is to support an even wider range of writers and work; not being tied to a specific production platform or development timeline enables Papatango to invest in playwrights who might need even more dramaturgical support than is already available to the Winner, as well as be able to programme plays of all scales and styles.

The remaining three shortlisted writers will each receive a cash award to support their writing, and be invited onto an elite development group, with a year-long programme of dramaturgy and mentoring to take the next steps in their career. In addition, feedback will be available to every entrant of the Prize – a commitment made by no other company, especially significant as the Prize averages more yearly submissions than any other UK playwriting award.

The 2026 Prize will be open for entries from 12pm GMT (noon) on Wednesday 4 February 2026 until 5pm GMT on Monday 16 March 2026. For full information on this year's Prize, and to apply, please see: Papatango New Writing Prize

Papatango playwrights have won BAFTAs, Olivier, Critics' Circle, OffWestEnd, Alfred Fagon, The Times Breakthrough and Royal National Theatre Foundation awards, premiering in 33 countries. Their latest winning playwright Hannah Doran is currently one of only two UK finalists for this year's Susan Smith Blackburn Prize (winner to be announced) after the company dramaturged, co-produced with Park Theatre, and nominated her play. It has also just been revealed as an OffWestEnd Award finalist for Best Production, Best Performance and Best Design.

Winner of the 2025 Papatango Prize Hannah Doran commented, “Winning the Prize completely changed my life. It launched my career as a writer and gave me the opportunity I had been seeking for years - to have a full professional production. The development with Papatango was also a rare gift. The whole experience was extraordinary. I firmly believe that Papatango are one of the most important theatre companies in Britain.”

Other writers produced under the Prize include Dawn King, Dominic Mitchell, Iman Qureshi, Samuel Bailey, Tom Morton-Smith, Fiona Doyle, Matt Grinter, Luke Owen, Louise Monaghan, James Rushbrooke, Tajinder Singh Hayer, Tom Powell, Jaki McCarrick, Clive Judd, Igor Memic and Nkenna Akunna.