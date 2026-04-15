Stagetext Secures £183K Funding to Expand Captioned Theatre Across the UK

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Stagetext, a deaf-led access charity supporting the arts and culture sector, has announced that it has been awarded funding of £183,356 from the Creative Foundations Fund, part of the government's Arts Everywhere Fund, to renew captioning equipment and create a network of theatres that will increase captioned performances across the UK..

This marks a significant injection of funds that will enable Stagetext to embark on a three-year project, which launches this month, to create a network of twelve hub venues in every English region. Each will each be loaned a new set of captioning equipment to share with neighbouring venues in order to to benefit deaf audiences across thirty-six theatres nationwide.

There are eighteen-million adults in the UK who are deaf, deafened or hard of hearing – that's one in three potential theatre goers who could benefit from captions. However most major theatres only caption an average of two shows per run, and the accessible tickets sell out very quickly. Theatres' access to the captioning equipment will enable them to increase the number of shows they caption and attract a wider, more diverse audience.

Stagetext's funding forms part of a wider £6.6 million investment across twelve cultural venues, museums and libraries in the East of England and is one of 130 organisations nationally to benefit from today's announcement.

Melanie Sharpe, CEO of Stagetext said, “We are over the moon to receive the funding from the Creative Foundations Fund. For years, deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people have told us they want more choice and for captioning to be available in smaller theatre spaces and at regional venues. This funding will enable us to support theatres and venues to do this – and is a huge milestone for Stagetext in its mission to provide more deaf access to arts and culture across the UK.”

“Fifty percent of the captioning we deliver is in the London area and we are passionate about expanding our reach. The new captioning equipment helps us deliver more captioning more often as well as being able to support more venues to caption their own performances. It's fantastic that ACE have recognised that it's integral that the infrastructure is strengthened to meet the ongoing demand for more captioned performances.”

Amy, a caption user said, “Theatre captioning has been transformational for me but it's so frustrating that there are so few shows with deaf access. The news that this funding could help provide more captioned shows including outside of London is fantastic and will change so many people's lives.”

One hub will be based at the Mercury Theatre in Colchester, Essex. Steve Mannix, CEO, Mercury Theatre said, “It's fantastic news that our colleagues at the Natural History Museum, Firstsite and Stagetext have benefitted from the government's Creative Foundations Programme and Museum Estate and Development Fund.

This much needed investment specifically supports buildings and equipment in the arts, culture and heritage sectors.

“We are particularly looking forward to working in partnership with Stagetext to increase the captioned shows we can offer for deaf and hard of hearing people. We will finally be able to offer accessible performances across our main theatre and studio concurrently.”

“For the first time, we'll be working with other venues across the East to become a ‘hub' and encourage them to programme captioned performances and events by training new local captioners and supporting them with equipment and advice.

Together our aim is to ensure the arts remains accessible to all audiences.”

Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy said, “I want everyone, everywhere to feel a sense of pride about where they come from. Cultural organisations across the East of England are important custodians of local identity and play a key role in the story we tell ourselves as a nation.

"Our Arts Everywhere Fund is delivering on our commitment to support cultural assets across the country, increasing access and preserving them for future generations. This is demonstrated by grants announced today that will benefit twelve culture venues, museums, and library services across the East of England.

“Arts and culture are the beating hearts of our communities; they have the power to unite us in the face of division and break down barriers to opportunity. We want to harness the power to help us build a brighter future for the people of the East of England.”

Hazel Edwards, Southeast Area Director, Arts Council England, said, "We are proud to support this new wave of investment through the Museum Estate and Development Fund, the Libraries Improvement Fund, and the Creative Foundations Fund.

“These programmes are strengthening the cultural infrastructure that communities rely on every day, from vibrant local libraries and much‑loved museums to the creative organisations that bring imagination and innovation to our towns and cities.

“This funding will help safeguard historic buildings, modernise essential public spaces, and ensure that cultural organisations can continue to thrive, adapt, and inspire.

“By investing in the foundations of our cultural lives, we are helping to secure a more sustainable, more accessible, and more creative future for people across the East of England and beyond.”