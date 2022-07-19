Stage Directors UK Votes to Become a Trade Union

After 10 months of consultation, members of Stage Directors UK have voted in favour of becoming a Trade Union. 92.6% of those participating in the vote (more than 60% of its membership) voted yes on this move.

Read the full statement below:

Dear Directors

After ten months of consultation and discussions with the Stage Directors UK Board, membership, and industry partners, I am delighted to announce that the members of SDUK have voted in favour of becoming a Trade Union. Over 60% of our members participated in the vote and 92.6% voted in favour of changing our status to that of a TU. The result is clear, unequivocal and sends a strong message that UK Directors believe that unity makes strength.

This is a good day. Anyone who cares about directors or indeed the industry will applaud this development. One sector of the profession becoming stronger does not diminish any other sector, the opposite.

Directors deserve to be heard, we are leaders and artists; this reality is not always reflected in how we are compensated or treated. Day in and day out we make invaluable artistic contributions from reinterpreting classic texts, nurturing, and bringing new writing and devised work to life, to helping actors and designers shine brighter.

The UK theatre is rightly celebrated, and it is only right that our directors have fair pay, good working conditions and adequate support.

SDUK becoming a Trade Union will not prevent any other industry body from doing the work they do or how they do it. We are keen to work with others in the pursuit of better pay and conditions for all directors. We look forward to working with other unions and organisations as well as producers and venues to not only improve the plight of directors but the industry as whole

We want a healthier, more inclusive, resilient industry where a career can be sustained, a livelihood can be earned, and all talented professionals are able to contribute to our great profession while having the opportunity to raise a family and be engaged citizens.

Today is not the end of this journey; we have much to do as we proceed with the formalities that are required to officially change our status. Today, however, is a new Act, the beginning of the beginning.

On behalf of the SDUK Board, General Manager Tanja Raaste, and myself, thank you for your support and we look forward to working with each of you as we seek a brighter future.

Kind regards,

Harold Finley

Executive Director