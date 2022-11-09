Spotlight On The Future Announces New Concerts At Wonderville This Winter

Spotlight on the Future has announced a new series of concerts in the West End's Wonderville this Winter, featuring stars from musicals such as Wicked, Heathers, SIX and Phantom of the Opera.The concerts will feature established West End stars teaming up with new musical theatre graduates to perform together. These dates mark the first live performances following their digital success in 2020, now opening at London's newest cabaret and comedy venue just off Piccadilly.

The five dates this December will feature special guests and unexpected surprises, as well as all your favourite musical theatre hits. Graduates interested in getting involved should keep their eyes on all Spotlight on the Future social media for information on how they can enter.

Tickets for each show are available from £20 via Fever: https://feverup.com/m/121450

Artistic Director of Future Spotlight Productions, Louis Rayneau, today said: "Thrilled that this wonderful project created from a 3am idea in Lockdown is making its return in an innovative way and in the heart of west end. I am so thankful and grateful to all at Wonderville for letting us create magic in their incredible space; inside Wonderville is truly a next level experience and so unique. The line ups and surprises we have in store are EPIC! Don't miss out as there's only limited spaces and limited dates this winter season..."