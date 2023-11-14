Sir Tim Rice Announces UK Tour in 2024

Tickets for My Life In Musicals – I Know Him So Well are on sale now

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Sir Tim Rice Announces UK Tour in 2024

Sir Tim Rice, the multi-award winning, internationally renowned lyricist, will return to theatre stages across the UK in 2024 with an incredibly special live musical theatre event - My Life In Musicals – I Know Him So Well.

The show will see Tim Rice reflect on his illustrious career at the heart of musical theatre, sharing anecdotes behind the songs –  the hits and the misses along with stories of his life and live performances from the wonderful catalogue of songs that are synonymous with his name and that of his collaborators. Musical accompaniment will be from an array of the UK’s leading West End Singers and musicians led by Musical Director Duncan Waugh.

Tim is associated with writing the lyrics for so many of the world’s great musicals - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Chess, and the Disney productionsThe Lion King, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast. His work has not been limited to musical theatre with Evita transferring to the big screen and All Time High, the theme music for the James Bond movie Octopussy with music by John Barry and lyrics by Tim Rice.

With a show packed full of songs including Don’t Cry For Me Argentina (Evita), Any Dream Will Do (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat), A Whole New World (Aladdin) Can You Feel The Love Tonight (The Lion King),  I Don’t Know How To Love Him (Jesus Christ Superstar) , Circle of Life (The Lion King), Chess, Hakuna Matata (The Lion King)   Another Suitcase in Another Hall (Evita), I Know Him So Well (Chess),  All Time High (Octopussy), Must Love Me (Evita), and  A Night In Bangkok (Chess),  My Life In Musicals is an absolute must for fans of musical theatre and brilliant music.

Regarded by many as one of the world’s greatest lyricists Tim Rice commented My Life in Musicals is a show in which I reveal all (well, nearly all) of the secrets behind the creation of some of the best-known songs featuring my lyrics. I have had the good fortune to work with some of the greatest composers of our time, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, Elton John, and Alan Menken, without whose wonderful melodies I’d be at home watching television.

You’ll know quite a few of the songs – and will therefore be relieved to hear I won’t be singing them. All musical aspects of the show I hand over to the outstanding Duncan Waugh Band and West End Singers. There will be plenty of stops in between the hits during which I’ll tell you how they happened and, in some cases, nearly  didn’t. Actually, I might sing a little – but not Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.”

Tickets are on sale now.




