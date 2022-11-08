Sir Bryn Terfel Sets Up Petition to Reverse ENO's ACE Funding Cut

Sir Bryn Terfel has started a petition to reinstate the English National Opera's Arts Council England funding immediately.

Following the latest ACE funding annoucement on Friday (4 November), the ENO had all its funding cut. The opera house will be given a grant of £17m to develop a new business model and move out of London.

On Twitter, the ENO stated: "it has become clear to us that their proposal needs urgent revision so we can continue to be a world-class opera company in London and perform more regularly in all parts of the country, including Manchester"

Please help us to get them to reconsider their current decision by signing this petition, kindly set up by Sir Bryn Terfel: https://t.co/4fEnV1y0Xz (3/3)#LoveENO #ChooseOpera - English National Opera (@E_N_O) November 8, 2022

The petition states: "The careers of singers, musicians, technical staff, creatives and other skilled workers both permanent and freelance will be at risk. Hundreds of thousands of audiences in London and nationwide, on broadcast and digital will be without opera."

See the petition here.