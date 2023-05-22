Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Show of the Week: Great seats from just £30 for Witness For The Prosecution

You Have Been Summoned For Jury Service...

Step inside the magnificent surroundings of London County Hall and experience the intensity and drama of Agatha Christie's gripping story of justice, passion and betrayal in a unique courtroom setting. Majestic foyer and bar areas and a spacious auditorium offer excellent ventilation and space for audiences to relax and enjoy this classic thriller.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high - will Leonard survive the shocking witness testimony, will he be able to convince the jury, and you of his innocence and escape the hangman's noose?

Don't miss this landmark stage production on London's Southbank.

See You In Court.

Offers and Validity:

Was £32 - Now £30

Was £44 - Now £40

Was £55 - Now £50

Was £76 - Now £68.50



Valid on performances Tuesday - Thursday from 05th June 2023 - 27th July 2023.

(Excl. Friday - Sunday performances)

Offer Period: 22 May 2023 - 28 May 2023