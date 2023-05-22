Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Witness for the Prosecution

Show of the Week: Great seats from just £30 for Witness For The Prosecution

You Have Been Summoned For Jury Service...

Step inside the magnificent surroundings of London County Hall and experience the intensity and drama of Agatha Christie's gripping story of justice, passion and betrayal in a unique courtroom setting. Majestic foyer and bar areas and a spacious auditorium offer excellent ventilation and space for audiences to relax and enjoy this classic thriller.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high - will Leonard survive the shocking witness testimony, will he be able to convince the jury, and you of his innocence and escape the hangman's noose?

Don't miss this landmark stage production on London's Southbank.

See You In Court.

Show of the Week: Great seats from just £30 for Witness For The Prosecution

Offers and Validity:

Was £32 - Now £30
Was £44 - Now £40
Was £55 - Now £50
Was £76 - Now £68.50

Valid on performances Tuesday - Thursday from 05th June 2023 - 27th July 2023.
(Excl. Friday - Sunday performances)
Offer Period: 22 May 2023 - 28 May 2023



Review: DANCEWEST FEST, Lyric Hammersmith Photo
Review: DANCEWEST FEST, Lyric Hammersmith

The prospect of a choreographic platform or festival is always exciting. DanceWest Fest at Hammersmith's Lyric saw the first outing of the rebranded Ignition Dance Festival. The night was hosting four dance makers, all presenting new work (or nearly) for an energised audience.

BROKEN TOYS by Carolina Roman to Play at Cervantes Theatre Beginning In June Photo
BROKEN TOYS by Carolina Roman to Play at Cervantes Theatre Beginning In June

Broken Toys, written by Carolina Román, directed by Raymi Ortuste Quiroga, and translated by L. Finch will run 8th June – 1st July 2023, Thursdays to Saturdays at 7.30 pm at Cervantes Theatre, London.

Review: TIFF STEVENSON: SEXY BRAIN, Soho Theatre Photo
Review: TIFF STEVENSON: SEXY BRAIN, Soho Theatre

Tiff Stevenson's latest show is a hilarious and well-observed study of navigating life as a woman

Review: SPEAKERS CORNER: THE PUBLIC SHAMING OF RUFUS LOVE, The Hope Theatre Photo
Review: SPEAKERS' CORNER: THE PUBLIC SHAMING OF RUFUS LOVE, The Hope Theatre

Admirable inquiry into the morality of mob short changed by its own self-indulgence


Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is alwa... (read more about this author)

