Show of the Week: Save Up to 20% on DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL

Catch Dolly's musical Christmas show at the Southbank Centre

Dec. 19, 2022  
Set during the 1930s in the Great Smoky Mountains of east Tennessee, this heart-warming and truly unforgettable production imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season.

As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who compel him to see life anew and discover that love is the greatest and most precious gift we have.

Dickens' classic characters and Parton's one-of-a-kind songwriting and storytelling expertise are certain to make this the most joyful Christmas event. Dolly Parton: 'I've been busy writing new songs that I hope will bring some of the warmth, love and good memories that I have of Christmas time in the smoky mountains of my youth.'

Presented in association with Fiery Angel Entertainment.

Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is at Southbank Centre until 8 January 2023



