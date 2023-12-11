Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Show Of The Week: Save Up to 50% on THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE

Book by 17 December for tickets from just £15!

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 2 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 3 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Recording Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Bernadette Pe Photo 4 STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Concert Will Release a Cast Recording

The Time Traveller's Wife Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £15
Cast
Photos
Videos
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
The Time Traveller's Wife

Show Of The Week: Save Up to 50% on The Time Traveller's Wife

Based on Audrey Niffenegger’s internationally best-selling novel, this new British musical is thrillingly brought to life with original songs from Grammy Award winners Joss Stone and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart. Adapted by multi award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson, the London premiere is helmed by acclaimed British director Bill Buckhurst (Sweeney Todd), with design by Anna Fleischle and illusions by Chris Fisher (Back to the Future: The Musical & Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). 

From the producers of Back to the Future: The Musical and Ghost, this mesmerising new production is a joyous, heart-wrenching and uplifting celebration of the strange wonder of love, whoever and whenever you are. 

Their relationship is like no other. And yet, it’s like all others. Clare is a talented sculptor and Henry is – well – a time traveller. They meet, fall in love, and marry – but not in that order. Flung apart by time but united by love, Henry is always trying to get back to Clare. Their journey is one of resilience, impossibilities, and trying to hold on to each other when everything is pulling you apart.

Tickets From £15.00 for The Time Traveller's Wife

Offers and Validity:

Was £18 - Now £15
Was £30 - Now £15
Was £42 - Now £25
Was £60 - Now £35
Was £63 - Now £35
Was £69 - Now £35
Was £71 - Now £35
Was £74 - Now £50
Was £81 - Now £50
Was £93 - Now £65
Was £105 - Now £65
Was £111 - Now £65

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday from 11 December 2023 - 25 January 2024.
(Excl. w/c 25 December 2023)

The Time Traveller's Wife is at the Apollo Theatre


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Review: GET HAPPY, Barbican Pit Photo
Review: GET HAPPY, Barbican Pit

It’s very much the time of year for seasonal silliness, and whilst run-of-the-mill pantomimes are a safe choice, they are also a predictable one. Theatre company Told by an Idiot’s Get Happy is anything but that.

2
Photos: First Look at The Mill at Sonnings Production of HIGH SOCIETY Photo
Photos: First Look at The Mill at Sonning's Production of HIGH SOCIETY

Check out production photos from The Mill at Sonning's production of HIGH SOCIETY from 29 November, 2023 to 20 January, 2024!

3
Review: ELF IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: ELF IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

The Hall knew what they were doing when choosing their festive programming. All decked out with shiny trees and classy wreaths, it welcomed young and old in their most cheery gear. The sparkliest, reddest crowd with the most interesting and creative jumpers were eager to watch their favourite elf. Did they care that Benjamin Pope was directing the Philharmonia Orchestra, ready to dazzle with John Debney’s beautiful orchestrations? Probably not. They wanted a lovely family outing with a fancy backdrop and that’s exactly what they got. It was wonderful.

4
Review: ODYSSEY: A HEROIC PANTOMIME, Jermyn Street Theatre Photo
Review: ODYSSEY: A HEROIC PANTOMIME, Jermyn Street Theatre

Five opera singers are holding out for a hero

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch a Sneak Peek From the Final of MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM!Video: Watch a Sneak Peek From the Final of MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM!
Exclusive: Tickets for HELLO DOLLY! Now On SaleExclusive: Tickets for HELLO DOLLY! Now On Sale
Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for THE WIZARD OF OZ UK and Ireland TourPhotos: First Look at Rehearsals for THE WIZARD OF OZ UK and Ireland Tour
Tickets from £18 for HIR at the Park TheatreTickets from £18 for HIR at the Park Theatre

Videos

First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
MOULIN ROUGE!
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You