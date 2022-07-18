Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Show Of The Week: Save Up To 43% On DIRTY DANCING At The Dominium Theatre

Get exclusive tickets from just £25 for the smash-hit show

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 18, 2022  
Show Of The Week: Save Up To 43% On DIRTY DANCING At The Dominium Theatre

Get Exclusive Tickets To Dirty Dancing From Just £25!

Dirty Dancing is back! Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing.

Seen by millions across the globe this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

See the hit film come to life before your eyes with this fantastic, emotional and triumphant live stage show.

The iconic story, featuring the hit songs "Hungry Eyes", "Hey! Baby", "Do You Love Me?" and the heart stopping "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life" returns to the stage, following four blockbuster West End runs, four hit UK tours, and multiple sensational international productions.

Get Exclusive Tickets To Dirty Dancing From Just £25!

Monday to Thursday:
Band A: Was £77.50 - Now £62.50
Band B: Was £65 - Now £50
Band C: Was £50 - Now £35
Band D: Was £35 - Now £20

Friday and Saturday:
Band A: Was £87.50 - Now £72.50
Band B: Was £70 - Now £55
Band C: Was £55 - Now £40
Band D: Was £40 - Now £25

Valid Monday to Saturday matinee performances from 23 January 2023 to 18 February 2023.
(Excl. Saturday Evening performances and Tuesday 14th February).

Book by 31 July 2022





Related Articles

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

... (read more about this author)

Theatres Make Adjustments To Cope With Heatwave
July 18, 2022

Theatres are making adjustments to cope with the current heatwave. The UK could have its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).
VAULT Creative Arts Launches New Creative Space, The Glitch
July 18, 2022

VAULT Creative Arts, producers of VAULT Festival, are launching a brand new café, bar and creative space, The Glitch, in the heart of Waterloo,
Show Of The Week: Save Up To 43% On DIRTY DANCING At The Dominium Theatre
July 18, 2022

Save Up To 43% On DIRTY DANCING At The Dominium Theatre
Save Up To 41% on THE GLASS MENAGERIE Starring Amy Adams
July 15, 2022

Save up to 41% on The Glass Menagerie at Duke Of York's Theatre
Review: PENNYROYAL, Finborough Theatre
July 15, 2022

Pennyroyal is a small, but almost perfectly-formed, triumph.